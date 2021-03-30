SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,569 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $47,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.