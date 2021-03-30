48,910 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

