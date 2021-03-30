Trustco Bank Corp N Y Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 130,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

