Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,029 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Masco worth $31,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 13,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.