Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 71,141 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 335.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,141 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. 167,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,304,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,064,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,514,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,513,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,964,064 shares of company stock valued at $611,674,262. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

