Trustco Bank Corp N Y Purchases 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Caterpillar by 932.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 247,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.29. 78,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,491. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

