Silversage Advisors Has $724,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silversage Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 55.0% of Silversage Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.98. 129,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

