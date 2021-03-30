Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 162,077 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $34.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

