Short Interest in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Drops By 33.3%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 105,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 4.40.

FPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after purchasing an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

