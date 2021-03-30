First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

