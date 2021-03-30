CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down to $177.48

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.48, but opened at $170.40. CMC Materials shares last traded at $169.69, with a volume of 30 shares.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

