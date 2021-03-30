Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.29. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 23,339 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,266,000 after buying an additional 6,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 962,161 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $5,068,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

