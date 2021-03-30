Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Grows By 139.4%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,396. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

