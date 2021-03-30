Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 403,605 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

