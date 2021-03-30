Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.30. 1,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,748. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

