United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 15,981 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $16.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,336. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.78 and its 200 day moving average is $418.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,007 shares of company stock worth $12,307,264 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

