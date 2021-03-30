TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $624.20 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265,000 shares during the period. Progyny comprises 6.9% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Progyny worth $624,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at $28,291,220.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,619,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,616 shares of company stock worth $17,705,462. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 14,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

