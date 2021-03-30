Sunriver Management LLC Sells 196,911 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,911 shares during the period. Insperity makes up 3.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

