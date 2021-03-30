Sunriver Management LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 6.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $39,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $233.09. 6,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

