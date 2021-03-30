Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.49 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.