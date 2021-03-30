Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $2.06 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 249.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 219,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,150. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

