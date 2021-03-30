United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.13 on Tuesday, reaching $601.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $577.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.04, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

