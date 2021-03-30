Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,470,000 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,463,000. Apartment Income REIT comprises 6.8% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 5,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

