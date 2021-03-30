Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,225. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

