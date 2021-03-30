Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Akouos has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

