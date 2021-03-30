Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

