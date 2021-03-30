MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $17.13 or 0.00028993 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $183.53 million and $31,072.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.00366264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.78 or 0.05410338 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,716,706 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.