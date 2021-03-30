Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $19.77 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 296,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,774,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.06. 33,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

