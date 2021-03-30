Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,817 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.66. 34,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

