Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $20.87 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,466 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.