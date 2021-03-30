Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

