AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $45.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,086,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

