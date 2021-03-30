Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289,605 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Etsy worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.47. 38,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,373. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

