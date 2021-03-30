Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,858 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.63. 26,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.