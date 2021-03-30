Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.50 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

DTE stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $85.53 and a 52 week high of $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

