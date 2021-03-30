Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the February 28th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXBMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,353. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.