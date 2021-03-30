Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the February 28th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

CXBMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,353. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

