Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 583,795 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 583,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Slack Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

