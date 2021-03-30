Scotiabank Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $12.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 29,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,666. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

