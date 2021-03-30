Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 105,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,922. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRARY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

