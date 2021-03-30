Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 105,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,922. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
