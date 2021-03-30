EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Achieves $998,584.47

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $998,584.47 and approximately $28.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,215.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00632004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

EBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

