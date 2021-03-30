Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,452.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $14,452.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,396,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

