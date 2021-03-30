Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.76. 6,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.