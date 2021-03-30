IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.21. 50,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $188.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

