Castleark Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.37. 21,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,054. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.