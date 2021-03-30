Drew Fairchild Buys 205,296 Shares of Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Stock

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) insider Drew Fairchild acquired 205,296 shares of Top Shelf International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$468,074.88 ($334,339.20).

Top Shelf International Company Profile

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. produces and markets Australian spirit-based beverage brands. It cans, bottles or kegs carbonated and non-carbonated alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. The company is headquartered in Campbellfield, Australia.

