Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,243. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

