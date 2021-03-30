PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

