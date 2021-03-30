Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. 7,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,676. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

