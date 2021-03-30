Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,401,000.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. 75,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

