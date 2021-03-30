VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,628. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average is $201.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

